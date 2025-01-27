Will felicitate Telangana CM if Davos investments are true: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, January 27 said he would felicitate Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy if the state government’s claim of securing Rs1.78 lakh crore investments for Telangana from the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) were true.

The former IT minister challenged the state government to get more investments than the BRS did during its tenure. “The chief minister must let us know as to when the investments will be realised and when the people of Telangana will get jobs,” KTR said.

Taking a dig at the Congress government, KTR said, “If the present government does better than ours, we’ll appreciate it. However, investments worth Rs 40,000 crore were secured in Davos last year; out of which not even Rs 40 were spent on the development of Telangana.”

Stop wasting public money: KTR hits back

Reacting to the #Digesttheinvestment campaign, KTR asked CM Revanth to replace KCR and his image on the posters with his own. In an address at the Telangana Bhavan, the Sircilla MLA asked the chief minister not to waste public money.

Lately, the Telangana Congress launched an ad campaign mocking former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and KTR.

Hoardings with pictures of KCR and KTR holding their stomachs alongside packets of ENO. The tagline on the banners reads, “Stomach upset by investments? Use ENO!” with the hashtag #DigestTheGrowth.

The Telangana Congress has launched an ad campaign mocking former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BSR) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). pic.twitter.com/mo2A11PezZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 25, 2025

The move was in response to KTR’s “circus” remark on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. He questioned the necessity of making local companies travel to Switzerland for investment announcements. “MoUs That Could Have Been Signed Over Chai in Hyderabad, Now Need Swiss Hot Chocolate!” He also mocked the idea of innovative thinking, calling the effort a “circus.” his X post read.

The advertisements were launched after the state secured investments worth Rs 1.79 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Chief minister A Revanth Reddy led the state delegation in Davos, where Telangana achieved investments worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore and created 49,550 jobs from various major companies including AmazonWeb, HCLTech Centre, Wipro, and Infosys to name a few.

Among the numerous investments, Amazon Web Series invested the highest with Rs 60,000 crore, followed by Sun Petrochemicals at Rs 45,500 crore, Tillman Global Holdings at Rs 15,000 crore and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd at Rs 15,000 crore.