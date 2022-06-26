Will form committee to protect cattle from gau rakshaks in Telangana: Mushtaq Malik

Hyderabad: The Tehreek Muslim Shaban Joint Action Committee Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have decided to take the cow vigilantes (gau rakshak) targeting the cattle traders “head-on” and give them a fitting reply.

Muhammad Mushtaq Malik, convenor of the committee said that some unsocial elements, on the outskirts of the city, are sitting on the highways and targeting the cattle traders on the pretext of being ‘gau rakshaks’.

“To counter this we are forming a protection committee ‘Tahafuz Qubani Janwar’ (protection of sacrificial animals). Youngsters, senior citizens, advocates and other professionals will be part of the team; they will reach wherever there is trouble and initiate a dialogue with the police. If the need arises, other alternatives will also be exercised,” he stated.

“Our teams will be stationed on the city outskirts and highways around the city. We will make public a phone number on which the cattle transporters or traders can contact and within minutes the team will reach the place,” added Malik.

Mushtaq Malik asked Muslims residing in areas where incidents of cattle being stopped are being reported to bravely face the unsocial elements and not be afraid of them.

He further added that a memorandum will be submitted to the police officials to act against the persons illegally stopping the trucks carrying cattle into the city and file cases against them.

In late February this year, clashes broke out between two groups after gau rakshaks stopped a vehicle carrying cattle, under the suspicion of being transported for meat.