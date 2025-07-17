Will go to court against KCR’s family for tapping phones: Teenmaar Mallanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case has summoned Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay for deposing before it on July 24.

Published: 17th July 2025 7:40 pm IST
Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna appears before the SIT probing the phone tapping case as a witness/victim on Thursday. July 17, 2025.
File picture

Hyderabad: Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates’ constituency MLC C Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna stated that he would approach the court for justice against the family members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the officials responsible for violating the rights of the citizens by tapping the phones of journalists, judges, politicians and businessmen before the 2023 Assembly elections.

Mallanna appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case as a witness/victim on Thursday, July 17.

Speaking with media persons after being questioned, he said that he had given all the evidence to the SIT, and would furnish further evidence soon, as he has been told that he could be called for questioning again.

Noting that even Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has been a victim of phone-tapping, Mallanna hoped that the former would give an indication to the people that such human rights violations would not happen during the Congress government.

He also said that he has been waiting to see what justice the SIT could do to the phone tapping case and the victims.

Bandi Sanjay to appear before SIT

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay received a notice from the SIT probing the phone tapping case to appear as a witness before them at the Lake View Guest House on Raj Bhavan Road on July 24.

In view of the phone numbers of the leaders of opposition parties alleged tapped, the SIT has given notice to Sanjay.

