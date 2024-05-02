Will liberate Siddipet from ‘Shaneeshwara Rao’ after August 15, declares Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced from Siddipet that Congress candidate Neelam Madhu will win the Medak Lok sabha seat by over 1 lakh votes. He also declared that after waiving off crop loans of farmers by August 15, he will hold a public meeting with 1 lakh farmers near the Old Bus Stand in Siddipet.

In a fiery speech during his road show in Siddipet on Thursday, he declared that Siddipet will get freedom from ‘Shaneeshwara Rao’ (Harish Rao) after August 15, and a Congress leader will be elected as Siddipet MP.

“Who is this Venkatrama Reddy? Where is he from and where is he contesting from? Is he not the person who snatched your lands and submerged you in Mallannasagar,” Revanth asked, referring to BRS Medak candidate P Venkatrama Reddy, likening him with Kasim Rizvi.

He wondered why BRS couldn’t find a better candidate than Reddy.

“Those who forcefully took your lands for Mallannasagar and Ranganayaka Sagar are now coming to seek your votes. If you elect their candidate, will he not stomp on your head with his boots? Are these not the people who resorted to lathi-charge on the land oustees of Etigadda Kishtapur,” he asked.

“Do you need a person like Neelam Madhu who comes from a disadvantaged section, or a person who built farmhouses by taking away your lands,” he asked.

Revanth said common people have not been able to contest from Siddipet either as a ward member or as an MLA as they are either intimidated, threatened, or locked up in police stations.

“Since 45 years either it is the uncle (KCR) or the nephew (Harish Rao) has been sucking the blood of businessmen, youth, and the people of Siddipet. This is an opportunity for you,” he said, reminding the people that in 1980, Telangana elected former prime minister Indira Gandhi as Medak MP and gave 41 out of 42 Lok Sabha MPs to the Congress government.

“If we don’t demolish this fortress of Doras (landlords) in Siddipet, if we don’t kill this snake, it will take revenge against you. We have to crush the snake’s hood and kill it,” he said.

He said that whether it was BHEL established by former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, or Patancheru industrial area established by Indira Gandhi, which has brought development to Medak segment.

Revanth assured that if Congress is elected, he will fight to fulfill the demand of Mudirajus to be included in BC (A) list, and also making Madhu a minister if elected from Medak segment.

Earlier during the day, Revanth Reddy addressed a public meeting in Asifabad, where he said that Congress is the party which has given a ticket to a woman, an employee who comes from a humble background, which has never happened in the history of Adilabad Lok Sabha segment.

He said that Sonia Gandhi gave the ticket to Athram Suguna, Congress candidate from Adilabad, after Woman and child welfare minister Seethakka recommended her candidature.

Questioning why a person from the Gond community was not made a minister in the Modi cabinet, Revanth said that BJP has ditched both the Gonds and the Lambadas in the last ten years of its rule.