‘Donkey’s egg’: CM Revanth Reddy’s jibe on what BJP has ‘given’ Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday held a unique protest as he slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for giving a “raw deal” to the state.

The Congress leader remarked that the BJP has given “Gadida Guddu (Donkey’s egg)” to Telangana during the last 10 years.

In a post from his ‘X’ handle, he cited the same jibe repeatedly on what the Centre has given to Telangana after making commitments to the state at the time of its formation and also in response to the state’s demands.

Revanth Reddy said Telangana demanded national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project but the BJP-led government gave a “Gadida Guddu”.

He said the Centre gave a “Gadida Guddu” when Telangana demanded a rail coach factory, the Bayyaram steel factory, distribution of Krishna and Godavari waters, and other projects, as he alleged that the Modi government is the hurdle in Telangana’s development.

Revanth Reddy, who is also the state Congress chief, also posted his picture, in which he is seen holding a replica of “Gadida Guddu”.

His dig came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress government in the state is creating hurdles for the Centre in undertaking development projects. Addressing a public meeting in Zaheerabad on Tuesday, he had alleged that the Congress is destroying Telangana.