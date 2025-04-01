Will maintain decency in shows: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to SC

On March 3, the top court allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show."

Assam Police register complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadi)

New Delhi: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday, April 1, filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court saying he would maintain decency in his shows.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud informed a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh that his client had filed an undertaking and joined the case’s investigation.

Chandrachud sought a modification of the top court’s conditions, asking Allahbadia to deposit his passport and saying it affected his livelihood.

The senior counsel said the podcaster had to travel abroad to interview different people, which required holding several rounds of meetings.

The bench said if Allahbadia went abroad, it was bound to affect the investigation and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Maharashtra and Assam governments, about the time-frame to complete the probe.

Mehta said that though he did not seek any instruction on the same, the investigation was likely to be over in two weeks.

The bench said it would consider the podcaster’s prayer for releasing the passport two weeks later.

On March 3, the top court allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast “The Ranveer Show” subject to maintaining “morality and decency” and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was booked for his comments on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina’s YouTube show “India’s Got Latent.”

On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments “vulgar” and saying he had a “dirty mind” which put society to shame.

Aside from Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are comics Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

