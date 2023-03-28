Will Markram be able guide SRH to a second IPL title?

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad would be banking on the leadership skills of their new skipper, South African Aiden Markram, and the cricketing acumen of coach Brian Lara to break the jinx of finishing in the lower rung over the last couple of editions, when the latest IPL season commences on March 31.

Markram, who led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title, is the third captaincy change in three years for the Hyderabad franchise, and will have a big job at hand to guide the side to success after it finished last in 2021 and eighth among 10 teams last year.

Also Read IPL 2023: Aiden Markram named new Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Having won the title in 2016, SRH’s biggest issue has been their captaincy, with Australian opener David Warner and charismatic New Zealand batter Kane Williamson having to pay the price for the team’s debacle in the last two editions.