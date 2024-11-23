Will move SC if no action taken over MLA disqualification: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) stated on Friday, November 22 that his party will approach the Supreme Court if the Telangana Assembly Speaker fails to act promptly on the disqualification petitions concerning defecting MLAs.

KTR addressed the prevailing argument that the court lacks authority to compel the Speaker to act on disqualification petitions, referring to the Telangana High Court Chief Justice’s statement calling for a prompt decision. He pointed out that the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Manipur case established a three-month cap for such decisions.

KTR’s remarks came in the context of petitions filed by BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda Goud, as well as BJP leader Yeleti Maheshwar Reddy, seeking the disqualification of MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender, and Tellam Venkat Rao, who had defected from the BRS.