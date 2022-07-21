Will not bear insult to Sonia Gandhi: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that it is an insult to Sonia Gandhi that she is being accused of money laundering, and Congress party will not tolerate it.

The Congress on Thursday took out a huge rally in Hyderabad against the questioning of their leader Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

“We’re ready to fight for justice. Thousands of people will head to ED from Necklace road to show support to Sonia Gandhi, who is like a mother to us and the representation of Mother India,” said Revanth.

When India was under the rule of the British, only the Congress party fought for the freedom of the people. No one thought of fighting against the British, but Motilal and Jawaharlal Nehru. Patel created Congress, went to jail, and fought for India,” he said.

Revanth rehashed history and spoke about Indira and Rajiv Gandhi who led India to success in the Kargil war and brought in the right to vote for youth respectively.

“We want Sonia Gandhi to know that we have taken responsibility to give our lives for the country. BJP wretches are alleging that she has laundered money, but Gandhi is the leader who has brought in the right to education, information, and food security. She is the leader who has fought for the poor.” Revanth passionately expressed.

“Narendra Modi has brought our mother to the ED office today. Can we be called humans if we stay silent?” asked Revanth. “As children, we need to be ready to cut the heads of those who insult our mother. We need to get to the streets and wage war,” he said.

Revanth Reddy led the rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regional office in Basheerbagh.

The Congress leaders and workers later sat on a dharna at the ED office to condemn what they call attempts by the Narendra Modi government to implicate Sonia Gandhi in a false case. They announced that the protest will continue till Sonia Gandhi comes out of the ED office in New Delhi.