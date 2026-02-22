Will not tolerate arrest of party workers in Banswada: BJP prez

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday, February 22, warned the state Congress government against resorting to “illegal arrests of BJP and Hindu group workers”. Rao alleged that the government here arrested 70 to 80 workers in Banswada, which has been the latest communal hotbed in Telangana.

Ramchander Rao stated that the BJP will not tolerate false cases being filed against its workers and Hindus in the state. He claimed that not a single worker of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was arrested, which according to Rao showed “that the state government has become a hostage in the hands of the MIM and it is running exactly as Asaduddin Owaisi dictates”.

He questioned the Telangana government’s decision to impose restrictions in Banswada, stating that the BJP gave a “peaceful Bandh call” against the police atrocities. In a press statement, the state BJP chief assured party workers, particularly in Banswada, and added that the party will stand firmly with them.

“Rao also asked high-ranking officials like IAS and IPS to work for the people and not to be puppets of the government. They must remain impartial while discharging their duties,” he said in his statement. He claimed he was also arrested when he was leaving from his residence at Tarnaka to Banswada to express solidarity with party MLA Venkatramana Reddy.

The BJP state party chief questioned how many days this government will stop him from going to Banswada and assured that he will definitely visit the area.

What happened in Banswada

The incident was triggered in the district after a minor dispute over playing music at a shopping mall turned into communal tension.

The issue started allegedly after a man from the minority community objected to playing music in a shopping mall, after which the altercation that started immediately turned into a clash between the two communities.

Both groups pelted each other with stones, resulting in injuries to some individuals.