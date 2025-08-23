Will present Telangana’s argument before SC on BC quota Bills: CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that two advocates have already been appointed by the state government to present it’s arguments strongly in the Supreme Court on the issue of the President’s approval of the bills within the 90 days deadline.

He clarified that the pending BC quota bills before the President will also come up during the arguments in the Apex court.

“If we go to the Supreme Court separately, it will take a long time for the case of BC quota to be listed in the court. Hence, we decided to raise the issue of the President’s approval of the bills within 90 days in the court first”, Revanth Reddy said, addressing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at the Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, August 23.

Revanth Reddy blamed former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for enacting the Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act in 2018, which prevented enhancing the BC quota above 50 percent.

He reiterated that the state government was committed to fulfilling the promise of 42 percent BC quota made by leader of opposition parties Rahul Gandhi.

He took a strong exception to the statement made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) that his party would support either of the vice-presidential candidates proposed by BJP and Congress, if any of them assured urea supply to the farmers. He said it reflected the KTR’s mindset.

On urea shortage, the chief minister emphasized that urea supply should be closely monitored at the district level. He said he met the Union ministers four times for the supply of urea to Telangana.

He extended his gratitude to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallkarjuna Kharge and Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, on selecting justice B Sudershan Reddy as the vice-presidential candidate.

Revanth Reddy said he will be attending Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra on ‘ Vote Chori’ in Bihar on August 26.