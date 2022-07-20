Will release revealing audio tape on cattle-coal smuggling soon: Abhishek

Kolkata: A day before Trinamool Congress’ Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata, the party’s national General Secretary and Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, threatened to make public an audio tape that will reveal the identity of the persons involved in the coal and cattle smuggling rackets in the state.

“I have such an audio tape that will reveal the identity of those who are actually involved in the coal and cattle smuggling cases in West Bengal. I will make that audio tape public very soon. There is something called perfect timing in politics, where important information has to be revealed at the right time. So, I will also make the audio tape public at the right time,” he said.

Incidentally, on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the coal smuggling case had filed its first charge-sheet at a special CBI court in Asansol wherein it named 41 individuals as involved in the scam.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting a parallel probe into these scams.

“If I am at fault, I will accept whatever punishment is given to me. I will accept the hanging rope round my neck with a smiling face. The audio tape that I am referring to has detailed conversations of those involved in the coal and cattle smuggling cases. All I can say right now is that those who have been constantly making negative statements against me will find them behind the bars shortly,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee have been questioned more than once by both the agencies in connection with the scam.

Abhishek Banerjee had been complaining since the beginning that the central agencies’ actions against him and his wife were results of vendetta politics by the BJP and the Union government.

However, this is for the first time that he has given a counter threat to reveal the identity of those actually involved in the cattle and coal smuggling cases in the state.