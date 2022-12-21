Will remain in SP till last breath, says Shivpal

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has said that he will remain in the SP till his ‘last breath’ – whether he gets a post in the party or not.

Shivpal said he would live up to any responsibility, big or small, entrusted to him by party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Speculation has been rife that Shivpal could be named the leader of the opposition or could be made the state president of the party, but the SP leadership has maintained a silence on the issue.

Shivpal said, “Akhilesh is doing good as the leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha. The SP leaders are being implicated in false cases. The Samajwadi Party will continue to struggle and remove the BJP from power.

“The BJP government is doing injustice. Is it justice to file false cases and demolish somebody’s house with bulldozers? The BJP government is sending innocent people to jail in false cases.”

He further said, “Samajwadi Party will continue to fight for people who are facing injustice. False cases will be withdrawn when our government is formed.”