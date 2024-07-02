Will return to power in Telangana for 15 yrs: KCR to BRS leaders

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday, July 2, said that the BRS will return to power and stay for another 15 years. Addressing a meeting with his party’s Zilla Parishad chairmen and MLAs, KCR stated that the party will be strengthened in the coming days.

KCR’s meeting with his party leaders gains significance at a time when the BRS is witnessing defections. So far 6 out of the BRS’s 39 MLAs have defected to the ruling Congress since it won the Telangana Assembly polls last year. KCR at his farm house meeting in Erravelli village also reportedly told party leaders that the Congress government in Telangana wants to wipe him out of the state. He rhetorically asked if Telangana itself can be removed (since he led the statehood agitation from (2009-14).

The ex-chief minister of Telangana also said that it is the nature of Congress to behave ‘irrationally’ once it is in power, and then face public ire. He also indicated that more opportunities will be given for women in politics via the BRS and told the Zilla Parishad chairpersons that whoever gets the B-form from the BRS this time will win.

KCR also announced that he will complete committee formations at all levels within the party soon.