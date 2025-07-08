Hyderabad: Fans are super excited as Allu Arjun and hit director Atlee come together for a new sci-fi action film, called AA22xA6(working title). Atlee, who made blockbusters like Jawan, is known for mixing strong emotions with mass action. With Sun Pictures producing this film on a huge Rs. 800 crore budget, the expectations are sky-high.

A Hollywood Star as the Villain?

According to strong reports, a famous Hollywood actor is in talks to play the villain in this movie. And it’s not just any actor—it’s Will Smith, the global superstar known for movies like Men in Black, I Am Legend, and The Pursuit of Happyness. If confirmed, this will be his first major role in an Indian film, and that too as the main villain!

This is a big move not just for the film, but for Indian cinema as a whole. It shows how Indian movies are now reaching global levels, attracting international stars and talent.

A Truly International Film

To match the level of such a cast, the makers are going all out. The movie will have high-end VFX done by top Hollywood studios who’ve worked on Avengers, Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman. The action, look, and story are all being planned on an international scale.

Allu Arjun vs Will Smith?

Another exciting buzz is that Allu Arjun will be seen in dual roles, and will directly face off against the Hollywood star in intense scenes. Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur also join the cast.

If Will Smith officially joins the film, AA22xA6 could become one of the biggest global films ever made in India. Fans can’t wait to see this powerful combo on screen!