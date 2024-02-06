Will Telangana’s old vehicle number plates need update as TG replaces TS?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government decided on Sunday to change the state’s abbreviation from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’. Following this decision, many are curious about whether Telangana’s old vehicle number plates need an update.

With the new decision, vehicle registration numbers will now have ‘TG’ as a prefix. However, will this change be applicable to old vehicles as well?

Telangana’s old vehicle number plates to remain same

The registration numbers with ‘TG’ as a prefix will only apply to new vehicles, and no update is needed on the number plates of the old ones.

A similar situation occurred in 2014 when Telangana state was formed. At that time, the new registration number plates started receiving ‘TS’ as a prefix, while the old vehicles continued to use the old prefix ‘AP’.

TS to TG

After formation of Telangana in 2014, then TRS government had opted ‘TS’ as the state abbreviation.

Commenting on it, minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the previous government did not follow any rule or rhyme and decided to go with ‘TS’ based on its whims.

The decision to change ‘TS’ to ‘TG’ was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. It will be applicable to all of Telangana’s new vehicles and not the old ones.

The Cabinet also decided to change the Telangana Talli statue to reflect the sentiments of the Telangana people. It adopted Andesri’s “Jai Jai Ho Telangana” as the state song and decided to design a new state emblem in consultation with all stakeholders.