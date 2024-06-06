Will Telangana BJP MPs find place in Cabinet with changed composition?

Hyderabad: Even as NDA is trying to keep its flock together to form the government at the Centre, the alliance partners from the south demanding portfolios and the BJP’s desire to retain important ministries has turned into a diplomatic exercise of ‘alliance dharma‘ in Delhi.

As per sources in the power corridors of Delhi, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been soliciting the post of the speaker of the Lok Sabha for one of his 16 MPs, besides a few ministries.

It may be recalled that GMC Balayogi of TDP was the speaker of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha during the NDA rule when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. Naidu is learned to have been seeking the powerful post once again.

Chandrababu is also learnt to have asked for a few more ministries other than the Speaker’s post. He is known to have sought some important ministries which will help him fulfill the provisions and needs of AP as enshrined in the AP Reorganisation Act.

TDP’s alliance partner in AP Jana Sena Party (JSP) headed by Pawan Kalyan, which won two Lok Sabha seats, is also said to have sought a ministry. A minister of state berth could be in the offing for JSP.

Accommodating the alliance partners in the cabinet comes with certain sacrifices which BJP MPs from Telangana and AP may have to make. BJP won 8 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and 3 in AP.

Two Telugu woman MPs in race for cabinet berth

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna made her debut in the Lok Sabha this time and won from Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment. On the other side, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeshwari, who won from Nellore Lok Sabha segment is also in the race for a cabinet berth.

Purandeshwari has served as the minister of human resource development in 2009, and as the minister of state in the ministry of commerce and industry in 2012 in the UPA regime, when she was with Congress. With that experience, political pundits feel that she would be the first choice for the party high command, especially after the alliance with TDP and Jana Sena worked wonders for BJP in AP.

Whether the party high command can accommodate both of them under the women’s representation in the cabinet quota, or if the party decides to make Aruna a minister of state, is a speculative point.

Will Telangana BJP brass be honoured?

Running high on the good performance of the party in assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections in Telangana where the party has scored 8 MLA seats and 8 MP seats, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy seems to be the obvious choice of the party high command for a cabinet berth.

The question remains, whether the high command can accommodate a second MP from Telangana in the Union cabinet. If that happens, whether it would be DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, D Arvind or Eatala Rajender, who would be chosen needs to be seen.

If Kishan Reddy is accommodated, will there be a change of guard in the party’s state leadership, is another question. Given that Bandi Sanjay and Eatala Rajender have both played their part in garnering the people’s support for BJP, and given the fact that both of them have been at loggerheads since Rajender was inducted into BJP, it needs to be seen who will be the chosen one.

According to sources in Delhi, the first priority for BJP is to take a step back and keep its alliance partners happy. But the effort certainly comes with a trade-off. Especially at a time when BJP has been trying to make inroads into the southern states, one would wonder how the saffron party high command will strike a balance between pleasing its own indigenous leaders, other party leaders who joined BJP in the last couple of years, and the alliance partners who helped BJP gain seats in the south.

One would have to wait till Friday evening when NDA parliamentary meet ends, to know exactly how Amit Shah who is negotiating the assignment of portfolios, strikes that balance through alliance dharma.

BJP had 46 cabinet ministers, two cabinet ministers with independent charge and 31 ministers of state in its last cabinet.