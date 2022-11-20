Will touch CM’s feet 100 times, says Telangana official

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, who triggered a row last week by touching feet of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, defended his action on Sunday and said that he will do this 100 times.

The officer told reporters during a programme in Kothagudem that the Chief Minister is like his father and is leading Telangana on the path of progress and that it is his good fortune that he got an opportunity to touch his feet.

“Some people are creating a fuss. I will touch the Chief Minister’s feet 100 times,” Srinivasa Rao said.

On November 15, the top Health Department official was seen touching the Chief Minister’s feet not once but twice during an event at the latter’s official residence.

Sycophancy! Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao touches the feet of CM #KCR, TWICE after the virtual launch of the new medical colleges. CM formally opened the academic year at the 8 newly built government medical institutions spread over 8 distr, on Tuesday. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/FDzeUSmbD0 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 16, 2022

The video clip of the same went viral. The occasion was the launch of eight new government medical colleges by the Chief Minister.

Srinivasa Rao was seen first presenting a bouquet to KCR to greet him as soon as the latter entered the hall where the event was organised and then touching his feet. The official then took out a paper from his trouser pocket and handed it to the CM, who kept the same in his shirt pocket.

Srinivasa Rao was then seeing pleading with the Chief Minister with folded hands.

The Director of Public Health again touched the feet of KCR when he was leaving. The official once again made some request with folded hands.

It was not clear what was the written and oral requests of the official but there have been speculations that he is trying to get a TRS ticket to contest next Assembly election.

The official’s action drew flak from various quarters. Opposition parties and netizens called it an act of sycophancy.

In June last year, then District Collector of Siddipet, P. Venkatramana Reddy had sparked a row by touching feet of the Chief Minister during inauguration of the new building of the Collector’s office.

He had also defended his action by stating that the Chief Minister is like his father. Five months later, he took voluntary retirement to join politics and KCR made him a member of Telangana Legislative Council.