‘Will win 150 seats in MP’, says Rahul; BJP hits back

New Delhi: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, on Monday, traded barbs ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh scheduled at the end of the year, with each party claiming that it would form a majority.

Congress has been flying high on its landslide victory in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections with former MP Rahul Gandhi exuding confidence of an encore in Madhya Pradesh polls. However, state BJP leaders retorted back, claiming the state is their stronghold considering its geography.

A Karnataka repeat in MP: Rahul

Speaking to the reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, “We had a very detailed meeting right now. Our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. What we did in Karnataka, we will repeat in MP.”

We’re going to repeat what we did in Karnataka. As per our assessment, we will win more than 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh.



— Rahul Gandhi Ji pic.twitter.com/29JONCh9lm — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) May 29, 2023

He made the remarks after a meeting of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge with other party leaders.

However, the former MP from Wayanad refused to comment on the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the state.

On May 22, the Congress party presented ‘five promises’ to the people of Madhya Pradesh. These include:

Gas cylinder at ₹500

Rs 1,500 to every woman per month

100 units of free electricity, 200 units halved

Farm loan waiver

Implementation of old pension scheme

मध्य प्रदेश की जनता से कांग्रेस का वादा



🔹गैस सिलेंडर: 500 रुपए

🔹हर महिला को 1,500 रुपए प्रति महीना

🔹बिजली: 100 यूनिट माफ, 200 यूनिट हाफ

🔹किसानों का कर्ज माफ

🔹पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू होगी



कर्नाटक में हमने वादा निभाया-अब MP में निभाएंगे



जय जनता-जय कांग्रेस ✋️ — Congress (@INCIndia) May 22, 2023

Will win over 200 seats: BJP

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claims and said that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP leader V D Sharma told PTI, “Madhya Pradesh shares borders with Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The party is certain to win over 200 seats based on its development model.”

VIDEO | “BJP will win over 200 seats on their developmental model,” says BJP leader VD Sharma on Rahul Gandhi's claim that Congress will bag 150 seats in upcoming MP Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/Z2I7LXblwk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2023

The assembly election is expected to take place later in the year. Its assembly consists of 230 seats. In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the party lost the majority following a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia leading to 23 Congress MLAs resigning. After this, BJP formed the government and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)