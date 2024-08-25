“Will govt demolish Necklace Road?” Owaisi responds to HYDRA demolition

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has responded to the ongoing HYDRA demolition in the city questioning the state government if they would demolish government offices built on full tank level (FTL) areas.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, August 25, Owaisi asked if the Congress government would demolish government offices built at Hussain Sagar.

“Will the government that is demolishing buildings in the FTL also demolish those built at Hussain Sagar? Will they demolish Necklace Road?’ he asked.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has responded to the ongoing HYDRA demolition in the city questioning the state government if they would demolish government offices built on full tank level (FTL) areas. pic.twitter.com/nZsHdBvp5s — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 25, 2024

According to Owaisi, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is allegedly built on a water pond. “Will the government demolish the GHMC building?” he asked.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) agency has been carrying out demolitions across the city on buildings constructed in FTL lands and buffer zones of lakes. The previous day, actor Nagarjuna’s N Convention building was razed down after it was found violating rules.

The N Convention was reportedly built in the Tammidi Kunta buffer zone and Full Tank Limit (FTL).

The FTL area of Tammidi Kunta is 29.24 acre and the encroachments by Nagarjuna’s property are around 1.12 acre in FTL and 2 acres in the buffer zone.

Earlier this week, illegal constructions in the Full Tank Level and buffer zone of Gandipet Lake were also demolished.

The opposition party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) targeted the state government for conducting ‘selective demolitions’. It said that many Congress leaders’ properties are also built in FTL lever and flout rules but no action has been taken so far.

No one is spared: CM

Meanwhile, chief minister Revanth Reddy has said that he is committed to demolishing all illegal farmhouses encroaching on lakes in Hyderabad, emphasizing that no one will be spared, not even his friends.

On Sunday, the chief minister was speaking at the Ananta Sesha installation festival organized by the Hare Krishna Sanstha where Reddy invoked the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. “We are determined to free our lakes from those who have encroached upon them,” said Reddy.

“Illegal structures are being demolished without hesitation, regardless of the pressure exerted on us. Those who occupy the lakes will face consequences. If we destroy nature’s wealth, nature will turn against us,” he said.

Emphasising that lakes are vital for the city’s growth, the chief minister said that there has been a rise in the contamination of lakes by drainage water that flows from buildings on its sides.

“We all share the responsibility to protect Hyderabad’s natural resources,” he asserted