Will YS Sharmila emerge as dark horse in next Telangana polls?

Hyderabad: While it is mainstream political parties that are always in focus, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila is silently working at something big. The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, she is currently touring the state in preparation for the 2023 state elections.

While most analysts have brushed her off as a non-player in the next elections, party insiders say that she will surprise everyone in the results. If YSRTP sources are to be believed, TSRTP or Sharmila may make an impact in certain pockets of Telangana, especially in the southern belt. Internal party surveys have found that in many villages people still consider her father a popular figure, which might help her win some votes.

While the YSRTP is unlikely to win any seats from any of the 119 constituencies in Telangana, Sharmila may impact the results in close contests. Currently touring Warangal district, the TSRTP head is likely to end her Padayatra by early December. Party insiders told Siasat.com that random surveys in districts like Medak, Nalgonda, showed that close to 46% of responders said that YSR was the best chief minister in terms of welfare.

“KCR came next at 36%, while TDP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu came a distant third at about 10%,” said the source. However, be that as it may, the survey is no indication that the YSRTP is going to make a major impact across districts. What it hints at is that Sharmila may make her mark in Telangana politics, and that she is here to stay.

Also Read YSRTP alleges attack by TRS men on padyatra

Sharmila’s move to Telangana

Sharmila shifted base to Hyderabad or Telangana after not finding space in the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in AP. The YSRCP is headed by her brother and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is seen as the inheritor of YSR’s legacy. The siblings are not exactly on friendly terms, given the fact that Sharmila had to start her own party her.

The YSRTP also did not contest in the just concluded Munugode bypoll (which the TRS won).

Sharmila’s party is banking on using YSR’s legacy as a hook, given that internal party surveys have suggested that he is still popular for welfare schemes he introduced. If at all Sharmila succeeds in drawing even a small chunk of votes in some seats, it may play a crucial role in deciding he winner and loser in close contests. “Our surveys show that YSRTP has 6% vote share in some pockets, which is huge,” the source told Siasat.com.

It may be noted that in 2014 when Telangana was bifurcated from AP, the YSRCP won three MLA and one MP seat (TRS won 63, TDP 15, AIMIM 7 and Congress 21). However, the three YSRCP MLAs (among 12 TDP MLAs and some Congress legislators) defected to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The YSRCP did not contest the 2018 state polls Jagan’s party has since folded in Telangana.

Sharmila had in fact also campaigned for the YSRCP in AP during the state and Lok Sabha elections (held in 2019). So it took everyone by surprise when she announced the formation of the YSRTP here. After all, a leader from Andhra setting up base in Telangana, which was formed on the basis of regional political assertion was a little odd.

Telangana up for elections in 2023

In the 2018 Telangana polls, the TRS won 88 seats, while the Congress and TDP (in alliance along with other parties) won 19 and two MLA seats. However, 12 Congress MLAs defected to the TRS since then, while more recently ex-Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy also joined the BJP, necessitating the Munugode bypoll (which the TRS won).

Telangana had gone for state elections a year in advance in 2018 after TRS supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) decided to dissolve his government six months in advance (Assembly and Lok Sabha were scheduled to be held in 2019). It paid-off as he won with a thumping majority. However, since then the BJP has also seemingly grown, and managed to also win the Dubbaka bypoll in 2020.

The saffron party is looking to replace the Congress as a main opposition. Though it won only one Assembly seat in the 2018 elections, the BJP however managed to win four Lok Sabha seats with a nearly 20% vote share, surprising many.