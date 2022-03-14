‘Willing to move on,’ Archana Purana Singh to quit The Kapil Sharma show?

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is making headlines for the past few days for various reasons. It was recently embroiled in a controversy after the filmmakers of the recently released movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ alleged that the host Kapil Sharma refused to invite the cast one the show to promote their film. Apart from this, the comedy and celebrity chat show also made headlines post Punjab elections.

Actress and The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh started trending soon after the results of the Punjab Election were announced. Netizens started a meme fest asking Archana to brace herself as a former guest of the show Navjot Singh Sidhu, has lost the election, and now Archana might lose her chair to him.

Netizens believe that Sidhu may now bounce back to The Kapil Sharma Show after losing the election.

Reacting to this, Archana told TOI, “I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I’m doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn’t that strange.”

Adding that she is ready to quit if at all Sidhu wills to return to the show, Archana said, “But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life. If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project.”

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu was reportedly asked to leave the show following his comments on the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. His ‘can you blame the entire nation?’ irked the citizens who began calling for a boycott on The Kapil Sharma Show. Eventually, the channel decided to ask the special judge to step down, says various media reports. Later, Archana Puran Singh replaced him.