Bangladesh top court scales back the quota as over hundred die in protest

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday, July 21, ordered scaling down the quota system following nationwide protests led by the students which saw more than 100 people getting killed and thousands injured.

The protesting students were demanding to scrap the country’s quota system that reserves 30% of government jobs for families of the country’s freedom fighters, along with other reservations leaving just 44% of opportunities open to the students. The court ruling has reduced the freedom fighter quota to 5% and maintained 2% reserved for ethnic minorities; transgender and differently-abled people.

Also Read Bangladesh imposes ‘shoot-on-sight’ order as death toll rises to 133 amid protests

The court ruling opens 93% job opportunities based on merit providing hope to the youth in the country that is struggling with a stagnant economy. The protesting students were against the reservation which was effectively favouring the third generation of the families of freedom fighters who are mostly the supporters of Bangladesh’s ruling party, Awami League.

The streets in the country have become calm following the verdict. Meanwhile, student leaders welcomed the court order but vowed to continue demonstrations till the jailed students are free and the officials responsible for the violence are held accountable.