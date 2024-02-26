Winner, 1st and 2nd runner-ups of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Mumbai: In just six days, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get its most-awaited winner of the season. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on March 2 and 3. The recent elimination saw contestant Shiv Thakare bid farewell to the dance reality show, leaving five contestants vying for the coveted title – Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Dhanashree Verma, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Sreerama Chandra.

As fans eagerly await the announcement of the top 3, winner, and runner-up, a tweet from Bigg Boss Tak, a reliable source for reality show updates, is creating a buzz.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Winner, Runner-up

According to the viral tweet, the predicted top 3 contestants are —

Shoaib Ibrahim

Manisha Rani

Adrija Sinha

Speculation is rife that Shoaib Ibrahim, a familiar face on the channel, might emerge as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Manisha Rani is predicted to secure the position of the first runner-up, followed by Adrija Sinha.

It’s worth noting that Shoaib Ibrahim impressed the judges in the last episodes, securing rank 1 with a perfect score of 30/30 for his semi-final act. Despite being unwell and on a drip, Shoaib delivered an electrifying performance that garnered praise from the judges.

However, only time will unveil the ultimate winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Fans are gearing up for an exciting finish to the season as the grand finale approaches.

What’s your take on above top 3? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.