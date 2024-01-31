Winning all 17 LS seats is crucial for promised budget support: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed that for the Congress to deliver on its promises in Telangana, winning all 17 Lok Sabha seats is crucial. He assured that the budget allocations would align with these commitments.

Highlighting the Modi government’s failures, Revanth Reddy pointed out unfulfilled assurances, especially in agriculture, leading to a high number of farmer suicides.

He criticized Modi for accumulating substantial debts and overlooking critical issues in states like Manipur.

Revanth Reddy criticized the BJP for destabilizing governments by buying MLAs, urging voters not to support BRS in the Lok Sabha polls, equating it to discarding it in the Musi River.

Advocating for a change in national leadership, Revanth expressed support for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister. He clarified that ongoing talks between Modi and KCR do not imply an alliance, dismissing comparisons between the Congress and BJP.

Maintaining a consistent stance, Revanth Reddy reiterated the call for Sonia Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Telangana, highlighting the party’s unanimous resolution.