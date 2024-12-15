Winter intensifies in Hyderabad; IMD forecasts misty, hazy conditions

Hyderabad: Winter has firmly taken hold in Hyderabad as nighttime temperatures continue to drop, leaving residents shivering in the cold. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted misty or hazy mornings in the city.

The minimum temperature in several parts of the city has fallen below 15 degrees Celsius, signaling a significant chill in the air. In neighborhoods like Maredpally and Golkonda, the mercury has dipped to 13.2 and 14.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, prompting residents to bundle up against the cold.

Winter chill spreads beyond Hyderabad

The cold wave is not confined to Hyderabad alone. Across Telangana, districts like Adilabad are experiencing even lower temperatures.

In Adilabad, the mercury plunged to a frosty 6.3 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest district in the state.

This ongoing chill underscores the widespread impact of winter across the region.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts misty mornings until Wednesday

The weather department has predicted misty or hazy mornings in the city until December 18.

A generally cloudy sky is expected over the next few days, further enhancing the winter atmosphere in Hyderabad. The IMD also forecasts partly cloudy conditions through midweek, urging residents to stay cautious as the seasonal chill continues.

Tips to stay warm

As Hyderabad experiences colder nights, here are some tips to stay warm:

Layer up : Wear sweaters, jackets, and scarves to keep the cold away.

: Wear sweaters, jackets, and scarves to keep the cold away. Eat and drink warm : Include soups, hot drinks, and warm foods in your diet.

: Include soups, hot drinks, and warm foods in your diet. Stay indoors : Avoid going out late at night or early in the morning to limit exposure to the cold.

: Avoid going out late at night or early in the morning to limit exposure to the cold. Drive safely: Misty mornings can reduce visibility, so exercise caution on the roads.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad issues first orange alert this winter, forecasts dip in temperatures

With chilly nights and misty mornings, Hyderabad’s winter season is in full swing. Residents are encouraged to prepare for colder days ahead, as temperatures are expected to remain low throughout the season. Whether it’s cozying up indoors or enjoying the winter ambiance, the season brings a unique charm to the city.