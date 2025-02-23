Wipro staff volunteers to paint Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad

Their volunteers participated in painting the walls, doors, and windows of the wards at the hospital, creating a more welcoming and positive space for patients and caregivers.

A volunteer paints the corridor of Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Staff of tech giant Wipro on Saturday, February 23, volunteered to paint the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad.

The exercise was taken up as part of WiproCares, the CSR arm of Wipro, to improve the hospital environment through a meaningful volunteer-driven initiative in collaboration with the Helping Hands Foundation in Hyderabad.

Their volunteers participated in painting the walls, doors, and windows of the wards at the hospital, creating a more welcoming and positive space for patients and caregivers.

This initiative reflects WiproCare’s strong commitment to social responsibility and its unwavering support in strengthening public healthcare facilities.

The volunteers painted the Entrance, Corridors of the Out Patient (OP) Block, Corridor Casualty, Outpatient Patient Ramp, Orthopaedic OP, Waiting Area, Corridor from OP to Casualty & Quli Qutub Shah Corridors.

