With MCC in place, PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ not aired today

MCC refers to the set of guidelines for political parties and candidates before elections.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2024 12:25 pm IST
Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recording of the 100th episode of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', in New Delhi. (ANI photo)

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and in observance of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast by the Prime Minister dedicated to the country’s achievements. The programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m.

The first phase of the general elections will begin on April 19. The Lok Sabha elections for 2024 will be conducted over seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

The Prime Minister had earlier said that Mann Ki Baat will resume after the polls.

“It is a programme of the people, for the people and by the people,” PM Modi had said.

In the last broadcast, PM Modi had said: “It is a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes.”

“When we meet the next time, it will be the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s outreach programme was deferred before the 2019 general elections as well, given the implementation of MCC.

