With unfulfilled promises for 2022, PM Modi sets goals for 2047

New Delhi: Amidst the grand celebrations for India’s 76th Independence Day at Red Fort in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down a roadmap of success for 2047 even as his promises for 2022 lay broken and scattered.

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of,” Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In a word of caution, the Prime Minister said the dreams of the nation would fade away if people indulged in self-praise and kept patting themselves for the achievements in 75 years.

“For the next 25 years, we need to focus on the five resolutions developing India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties,” he said.

Where are your last eight years’ promises? ask Congress

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, the Congress party said he had let down the country by avoiding the promises made by him in the last eight years.

“What happened to the promises of doubling farmers’ income, giving houses to all, bringing back black money, employment, and giving Rs 15 lakh in every bank account,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took a swipe at Modi while addressing the media at the party headquarters.

Over Modi’s remarks against nepotism, Khera said he was actually talking about the internal politics of the BJP and attacking his own ministers whose sons are occupying high positions in the fields of cricket and politics despite not having expertise.

Watch: Shri Pawan Khera addresses the media at AICC HQ. https://t.co/yPIq1SATo2 — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) August 15, 2022

Echoing Khera’s sentiments, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh stated that Modi government’s promises for 2022, including a house for every Indian, the doubling of farmers’ income, fully operated bullet trains, and an economy worth USD 5 trillion.

“How and when will this culture of false promises end? Is the PM going to give new deadlines of promises made for the year 2022 using smoke and mirrors culture?” Mr Vallabh had asked.

Modi’s five resolutions for India 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to focus their energies on five resolutions — to turn India into a developed nation, remove every trace of bondage, take pride in its heritage, unity, and integrity, and fulfill their duties to achieve the dreams of freedom fighters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the crowd on India’s 75 years of independence on Monday (Photo: PTI)

“The nation should now only be setting big goals. That big goal is a developed India and nothing less,” Modi said, urging the youth to dedicate the next 25 years to the development of the nation.

The prime minister said more than a hundred years of colonial rule had the country in the grip of a slave mindset.

“We have to get rid of even the traces of this slave mindset,” he said.

Modi also asked the countrymen to take pride in India’s glorious heritage, which promotes the habit of change according to the times.

“The fourth resolution is that of unity and integrity. Unity among 130 crore Indians. The strength of unity, which forms the basis of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat‘ (One India, Great India),” Modi said.

He said the world looked at India with pride and hope and as a problem-solver. “The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met,” he said.

The prime minister said a stable government has resulted in fast decision-making, which has been noticed around the world.