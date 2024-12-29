Withdrawal from Syria: Introspection time for Iran

The ouster of Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad came as a wakeup call for Iran, which has otherwise overcome many challenges since the 1979 revolution. It is time for Tehran to examine whether it has missed some of the objectives of the revolution. At the same time three weeks after the December 8 development, somber realization dawned upon the Muslim world in general, and Sunnis in particular, which welcomed the downfall of the barbaric ruler of Syria. The emergence of Israel and the United States as major players has alarmed them.

First, take up the case of post-Revolution Iran, which survived many counter-revolution activities in the initial years. Its chief Justice and second most powerful man then Sayyed Mohammad Hussaini Beheshti, four ministers, 27 MPs, and about 45 other top officials were killed in a bombing on June 28, 1981, and then two months later on August 30 both its President (Mohammad Ali Rajai) and Prime Minister (Javad Bahonar), died in another massive explosion caused by the anti-revolution elements. The incidents took place at the height of the war with Iraq, which caused massive destruction and loss of lakhs of lives. These incidents were the outcome of the infighting between Islamists on one hand and secular, independent, and Left-leaning groups on the other. At the time of the revolution against Raza Shah, they were united. The spiritual head, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who brought about the revolution sided with the Islamists.

Yet Iran not only managed to confront this crisis—and many others later—with great aplomb. This did not deter the country from carrying out its mission against Israel and America in the Levant. Soon Hezbollah came into existence. On October 23, 1983, it carried out two massive suicide attacks on US and French forces stationed in Lebanon killing 241 and 58 soldiers respectively.

Saddam’s end



The Iraqi dictator Saddam Husain, who attacked Iran with the help of the West was two decades later hanged by the same masters. But Iran survived the savagery caused by him and emerged as a scientific and military powerhouse. This was so even though it had to face Western sanctions, freezing of its bank accounts, and isolation. Until 1991 Soviet Union was another Superpower and a Communist country that had invaded neighbouring Afghanistan on December 27, 1979 Iran maintained distance from it too. The relationship with the rump Russia improved only after the dismemberment of the Soviet Union.

Today its leaders are confident that the country will manage to come out successfully from the present uncertainty caused by the abrupt withdrawal from the Syrian theatre. But it would be premature to come

to any conclusion.

Objectives of revolution



Yet Iran, it appears, has failed to achieve some of the primary objectives of the revolution. Or if it has achieved them, the ruling establishment could not propagate them because of inherent shortcomings. As it was compelled by the circumstances—violent foreign aggression and sabotage from within—it was left with no alternative but to fight for survival.

Perhaps in the process, it could not fully succeed in spreading the real message of Islam: “Enjoining or prescribing virtue (maroof) and forbidding vice (munkar).” Or if it has done so, it could not get the due space in the global sphere.

The problem with Iran is that it got bad publicity and its own propaganda machinery is not so strong to present its perspective. This was so notwithstanding the fact that in the initial years, especially before the advent of the internet, Iranian magazines, journals, and other periodicals were used to counter the West.

Comparison with Turkey



The country has left many European powers behind so far as development in science and technology is concerned, yet hardly anyone highlights this aspect. That its drones are used by Russia, which itself was a Superpower till 1991, is an acknowledgment of the fact. However, the Iranians failed to market their achievements. The media in the larger Sunni world too were reluctant to highlight its feats. In contrast, Turkey got better treatment.

Besides, Khomeini at the time of the revolution espoused the cause of Mostazafeen (poor, oppressed, and disabled people) of the world. In the initial years, good works were done in this direction. Khomeini himself established the Mostazafan Foundation, a few days after the February 11, 1979 Revolution.

It is not that Iran has not done enough in these directions. But whatever it had done, it had not got the due coverage. Instead, a picture of the villain has been sketched.

Unlike Turkey, another powerful Muslim country, Iranians showed enormous resilience, There is not just one Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but an unlimited number of figures who carried the message of revolution even though almost the entire top brass of leadership was wiped out in two huge bombings in 1981 (as mentioned above).

Grave challenge



But it is also a fact that at times the Iranian regime showed obstinacy in dealing with the situation. Even the good friends within the country are not heard. Though it is true that in comparison to other countries of the entire region, public criticism of the policies of the government is tolerated sometimes the establishment has overreacted to the situation and has suppressed the voice of dissent.

Iran is facing a grave challenge. Though its proxies in Gaza and Lebanon have given up resistance—may be a tactical retreat–yet Houtis or Ansarallah of Yemen continue to carry on the fight and are targeting the American, Israeli, and British navies in and around the Red Sea causing huge loss of revenue and business. Though these countries have carried out heavy bombardment on Yemen, the latter has struck or sank many naval vessels and claimed to have even targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier, last November. The US denied that it was hit, yet it is a fact that Abraham Lincoln was withdrawn from the scene.

As late as last week a Yemeni hypersonic missile hit Israel.

However, these achievements of Yemen-Iran are not getting due coverage for obvious reasons.