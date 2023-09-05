Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flash sale

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, has announced a flash sale that offers 20 percent off on selected flights.

The flash sale offer will only apply to bookings made before midnight, Tuesday, September 5, for travel dates up to March 21, 2024 (excluding the Christmas peak between December 15 and January 9).

Johan Eidhagen, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “We are delighted to celebrate our anniversary with a fantastic 20 percent off promotion on our already ultra-low-fare fares.”

“Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, creating unmissable travel experiences for everyone to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft for a well-deserved vacation,” he added.

Wondering where to go? Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates direct flights to 39 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia, with popular options including Kutaisi in Georgia, Larnaca in Cyprus and Amman in Jordan.

Passengers can book tickets on WIZZ Flex which allows passengers to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure at no cost and receive 100 per cent of the fare refunded immediately in the airline credit.