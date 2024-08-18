Woman alleges forced conversion, marriage in UP

A woman from Uttar Pradesh (UP)’s Bareilly, Hina Bi, has alleged that a man identified as Prem Shankar Gupta deceived her by concealing his identity and forced her into marrying him.

While speaking to the reporters, she claimed that Gupta initially befriended her while pretending to be Nihal Khan, only revealing his real name after pressuring her to convert for marriage.

When she tried to resist or seek help, Gupta allegedly threatened to kill her, assaulted her, and held her at knifepoint for two days.

Also Read SC notice to Centre as ‘non-believer’ Muslim woman favours succession law

In the video, the parents of the woman seek justice from the local authorities. As per reports, authorities have been alerted to the situation, and investigations are currently underway.