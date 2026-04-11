Woman arrested with 870 gm of ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested for allegedly possessing ganja chocolates by the Prohibition and Excise team at Katedan in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 11.

Jaya was arrested with 870 gram of contraband. She confessed to bringing the chocolates from Bihar.

Police also seized her mobile.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Also Read Telangana anti-narcotics team intercepts ganja consignment to Hyderabad

Two days ago, four people were arrested with 26.8 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 13.41 lakh. The drugs were being transported from Bhadrachalam to Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Vankudothu Vinod, 27, a driver from Kasna Thanda village in Khammam Rural, Vallepu Seshikanth, 23, from Hyderabad’s Moosarambagh, Pentam Chandrashekar, 20, from Amberpet in Hyderabad, and Bapanapalli Vijaykanth, 23, a salesman from Golnaka, Amberpet.

They procured the consignment from one Koppu Raju of Odisha at Rs 3,000 per kg, totalling Rs 78,000, and were transporting it via Yellandu and Lingala Cross Road before they were intercepted.