Woman dies after husband sets her on fire in Amberpet

Hyderabad: A woman who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband following a dispute succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The victim who is identified as 27-year-old Rekha was married to Pidugu Naveen. The couple lived in Amberpet with their two children.

According to police reports, the tragic incident occurred on March 10 when a heated argument broke out between Rekha and Naveen.

Suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair, Naveen allegedly poured fuel over her and set her on fire.

Rekha was immediately rushed to a private hospital where she fought for her life for nearly a week before succumbing to her injuries on Sunday.

Amberpet police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Naveen has been taken into custody.