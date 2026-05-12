Woman dies by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on the night of Monday, May 11. The incident took place in Madinaguda under the Miyapur police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Madhuri, who had been staying with her son after getting divorced from her husband.

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Police suspect that the woman was disturbed due to personal issues and allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself when no one was present at home in Hyderabad.

The matter came to light after her father repeatedly tried to contact her over phone calls but did not get any response. He later informed neighbours, who entered the residence and found her dead.

After receiving information, Miyapur police visited the spot. Police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.