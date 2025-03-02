Woman dies by suicide in KPHB

The exact reason behind her extreme step remains unknown.

Hyderabad schoolgirl dies by suicide.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that occurred in KPHB Phase VI, a 31-year-old married woman died by suicide at her residence on Friday night.

Woman found hanging in KPHB apartment

The woman who is identified as Pooja Sri was married to Sunil Kumar for about seven years. She was living with her husband and in-laws in an apartment in KPHB.

According to reports, she had been visibly disturbed for the past few days due to a known personal issue. She had also withdrawn from family and social interactions.

On Friday night, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.

KPHB police register a case

Following a complaint from her sister, the KPHB police registered a case and have started an investigation.

Officials are examining all possible angles to understand what might have prompted this tragic event.

Authorities urge individuals experiencing distress to seek help from friends, family, or mental health professionals.

