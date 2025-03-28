Woman dies by suicide in Narsingi

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Narsingi on Wednesday, March 26.
The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Sabitha Rai, who lived with her family. Sabitha hung herself to a ceiling fan using a scarf. The woman was reportedly depressed due to frequent quarrels with her husband.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Narsingi inspector of police Harikrishna Reddy said, “Sabitha was in a relationship with a man from West Bengal. This led to frequent quarrels between Sabitha and her husband. The relatives tried to reconcile, however, the woman slipped into depression and took the extreme step.”
A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).