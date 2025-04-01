Woman gang raped just 200 meters from temple in Nagarkurnool district

Hyderabad: A woman who was visiting Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Urkondapeta village of Nagarkurnool district with her family was brutally gang raped by seven men on Saturday, March 29.

According to local reports, the woman, a native of Mahbubnagar district, was on a religious pilgrimage with her family. On Saturday night, she stepped out of the temple premises with a relative to attend nature’s call while her family was sleeping.

As they were walking, the woman and her companion were attacked by seven men, including auto drivers. The men tied the relative to a nearby tree, dragged the woman to an isolated area where they gang raped her.

The incident occurred just 200 meters from the temple premises.

On Monday, March 31, the woman lodged a police complaint and reportedly identified the seven persons. A probe is underway.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, April 1, Jadcharla Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy condemned the gang rape and called its unfortunate to take place nearby a temple.

Seaking to the media, he said, “The rape incident is unfortunate. The seven accused persons will be punished with no mercy.”

Meanwhile, state panchayat raj and rural development minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka has ordered the police to take strict action against the accused.

On Tuesday, he spoke to the women and child welfare department director A Kanthi Wesley, over the phone and assured full cooperation.

“We believe that drugs were also a factor in the sexual assault incident. Our government is seriously working to curb drugs. We have asked the police department to increase patrolling in the areas,” Seethakka said.