Woman ‘gangraped’ in Odisha’s Jajpur, 2 held

Jajpur: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men at Chandikhole area in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said on Sunday, September 6.

Two accused were arrested on Saturday, after the woman filed a complaint at Kalinga Nagar police station on Wednesday night, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when one of the accused, who is known to the victim, contacted her over phone and told the woman that her husband was unwell, a police officer said.

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After hearing about the illness of her husband, the woman travelled to Chandikhole area by a bus around 7 pm, when the accused reportedly took her to an abandoned bungalow and was soon joined by a friend, the officer said.

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Both the accused consumed alcohol and allegedly raped her later in the evening, he said.

She is undergoing treatment at Sukinda Community Health Centre.

A police team conducted raids in Badachana and Jenapur areas of the district and arrested the duo, Kalinganagar Additional SP Suprasanna Mallick said.

The accused have admitted to the crime during police interrogation, Mallick said.

They were produced before a local court on Saturday and later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, police said.