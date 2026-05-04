Woman held for killing live-in partner in Hyderabad

The accused are suspected to have taken the step due to alleged harassment by the victim.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2026 12:04 pm IST
Representational Image of crime scene
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman and her son have been arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner in Hyderabad on the night of Sunday, May 3.

The incident took place in Chintal, which falls under the limits of Jeedimetla Police.

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As per the details, the victim, who is identified as Shivareddy, was reportedly staying with the woman in a live-in relationship.

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The accused are suspected to have taken the step due to alleged harassment by the victim.

Death on the spot

The victim died on the spot when the duo attacked him with a butcher’s knife.

Later, they attempted to dispose of the body by packing it in a sack.

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However, their plan was foiled when the police intercepted them while they were transporting the body.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Police registered a case and started the investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2026 12:04 pm IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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