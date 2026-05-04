Woman held for killing live-in partner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman and her son have been arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner in Hyderabad on the night of Sunday, May 3.
The incident took place in Chintal, which falls under the limits of Jeedimetla Police.
Why live-in relationship in Hyderabad ends in murder?
As per the details, the victim, who is identified as Shivareddy, was reportedly staying with the woman in a live-in relationship.
The accused are suspected to have taken the step due to alleged harassment by the victim.
Death on the spot
The victim died on the spot when the duo attacked him with a butcher’s knife.
Later, they attempted to dispose of the body by packing it in a sack.
However, their plan was foiled when the police intercepted them while they were transporting the body.
The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.
Police registered a case and started the investigation.