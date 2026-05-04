Woman held for killing live-in partner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman and her son have been arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner in Hyderabad on the night of Sunday, May 3.

The incident took place in Chintal, which falls under the limits of Jeedimetla Police.

Why live-in relationship in Hyderabad ends in murder?

As per the details, the victim, who is identified as Shivareddy, was reportedly staying with the woman in a live-in relationship.

The accused are suspected to have taken the step due to alleged harassment by the victim.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman ends life after fight with live in partner

Death on the spot

The victim died on the spot when the duo attacked him with a butcher’s knife.

Later, they attempted to dispose of the body by packing it in a sack.

However, their plan was foiled when the police intercepted them while they were transporting the body.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Police registered a case and started the investigation.