Woman held for promoting Al-Qaeda urged Pak Army chief to invade India: ATS

Ahmedabad: A Muslim woman who was arrested last week for allegedly promoting the banned Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a banned terror outfit on social media, had appealed to the Pakistan Army General Asim Munir to invade India during Operation Sindoor, to “unify Muslim lands” under “Project Khilafat”, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claims.

Shama Parveen Ansari was arrested from her residence in Bengaluru on July 29 for sharing extremist and anti-India content of the AQIS and some other radical preachers. She ran two Facebook pages and an Instagram handle comprising over 10,000 followers.

On May 9, two days after India launched Operation Sindoor against terror dens in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Ansari uploaded a post on her FB account appealing to Gen Munir to seize the “golden opportunity” to attack India, according to a release.

In the FB post, which had the photo of Munir, Ansari stated, “You have a golden opportunity.. adopt Project Khilafat for the implementation of Islam, unify Muslim lands, and march forward to eliminate Hindutva and Zionism…So march forward.”

In a video Ansari shared on her Instagram account, she can be heard criticising Indian Muslims for extending their support to the Army and condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

In another video clip Ansari shared, the Imam of Lahore’s Lal Masjid Abdul Aziz can be heard making provocative statements about establishing the Khilafat System in India through armed revolution against the government, said the release.

A third video shows an AQIS leader talking about “Ghazwa-e-Hind” (a law for Islamic war) against the Indian state, particularly targeting members of the Hindu community and institutions of democratic governance, the Gujarat ATS said.

Ansari was linked to one of the four persons nabbed two weeks ago for allegedly sharing the provocative content through their Instagram accounts, as per the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

These four persons, including two from Gujarat, were arrested from different locations in a multi-state operation, officials earlier said.

All five individuals have been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.