Woman in UP hangs herself in grief over pet cat’s death

A woman from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh hanged herself after being grief-stricken over the death of her pet cat on Saturday, March 1.

Pooja, a 32-year-old resident of Hasanpur, had married a man from Delhi eight years ago, but they got divorced after only two years of living together. Since then, Pooja had been living with her mother.

Meanwhile, Pooja adopted a cat to cope with the loneliness. However, the cat tragically died on Thursday, leaving her owner in deep sorrow. Pooja kept the cat’s body glued to her side two days after it had died.

When her mother, Gajra Devi, suggested burying the animal, Pooja flatly refused, hoping the cat would come back to life. Pooja ended up locking herself in a room on the third floor of her house and when her mother finally went to check on her at around 8:00 pm, she found that Pooja had hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Hearing the screams of Gajra Devi, neighbours alerted the police.

The police, upon arriving, collected forensic evidence from the house and sent the body for postmortem. Further investigation will be carried out following the postmortem report.