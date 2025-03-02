Woman in UP hangs herself in grief over pet cat’s death

The woman was a divorcee and had been living with her mother. She had recently adopted the cat to cope with the lonliness.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd March 2025 9:19 pm IST
Woman in UP hangs herself in grief over pet cat’s death
Representative Image

A  woman from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh hanged herself after being grief-stricken over the death of her pet cat on Saturday, March 1. 

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Pooja, a 32-year-old resident of Hasanpur, had married a man from Delhi eight years ago, but they got divorced after only two years of living together. Since then, Pooja had been living with her mother.

Meanwhile, Pooja adopted a cat to cope with the loneliness. However, the cat tragically died on Thursday, leaving her owner in deep sorrow. Pooja kept the cat’s body glued to her side two days after it had died. 

MS Creative School
Also Read
Cat’s fur colour ignites dispute over its ownership in Nalgonda

When her mother, Gajra Devi, suggested burying the animal, Pooja flatly refused, hoping the cat would come back to life. Pooja ended up locking herself in a room on the third floor of her house and when her mother finally went to check on her at around 8:00 pm, she found that Pooja had hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Hearing the screams of Gajra Devi, neighbours alerted the police.

The police, upon arriving, collected forensic evidence from the house and sent the body for postmortem. Further investigation will be carried out following the postmortem report.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Ramadan Food Donation
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd March 2025 9:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button