Woman jumps out of train at Kompally to escape sexual assault, injured

When the woman was alone in the compartment, a 25-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th March 2025 11:08 am IST
Woman jumps out of train at Kompally over sexual assault
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman jumped from an MMTS train at Kompally, Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23 to escape a sexual assault and was injured in the process.

As per the Secunderabad GRP officials, the 23-year-old woman boarded the train from Secunderabad and was on her way to Medchal. She had come to Secunderabad to get her phone repaired. She entered the women’s coach of the train.

Two other women who were in the same coach, alighted at Alwal station. Shortly after, when the woman was alone in the compartment, a 25-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape her.

In an effort to escape, she jumped out of the moving train near a railway bridge close to Kompally.

She suffered multiple injuries and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Tags
