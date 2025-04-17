Woman kills 2 children with axe, dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Police said the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 17th April 2025 6:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her two young children with a hunting axe before ending her own life in Gajularamaram, under the Jeedimetla police station limits.

The children, aged 7 and 5, were found dead at their residence, while the mother is suspected to have died by suicide shortly after the murder. Upon receiving a distress call, police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)

