Woman kills husband in Siddipet over property, surrenders

Hyderabad: A property dispute between a couple turned ugly in Siddipet on Sunday, October 11, when a woman killed her husband by tying him to a tree, throwing chilli powder in his face and hitting him on the head with a rod. Following the incident, she surrendered to the police.

The incident occurred at Sevalal Maharaj Thanda in Akkannapet Mandal, in the district. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Banoth Bhagavan, a native of Malkapet Thanda in the Narmetta Mandal, Jangaon.

He married Maloth Rajeshwari about 15 years ago, in a second marriage for both of them. Rajeshwari has a daughter from her first marriage, and the couple have another daughter and a son.

According to the police, the couple was constantly quarrelling over property.

Bhagavan reportedly demanded that a residence in Hanumakonda, belonging to Rajeshwari’s daughter from her previous marriage, be equally divided among the three children. The woman refused to do so, leading to the rift.

Rajeshwari was at her parent’s house for the past few days. On Sunday, Bhagavan arrived there allegedly in an inebriated state. He picked up an argument with his wife. As the argument escalated, Rajeshwari threw chilli powder into his eyes and tied him to a tree before bludgeoning his head with a rod. All of this reportedly occurred in the presence of their children.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Akkanapet police said, “Rajeshwari surrendered, and she was booked for murder under Section 103(1) of the BNS.”

Asked if Rajeshwari’s elder daughter was also involved in the crime, the police refused to share details, stating that the case is under investigation.