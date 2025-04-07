Woman molested near Medchal railway station, case booked

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly molested near the Medchal railway station on Sunday evening, April 6. The accused misbehaved with the woman while she was walking back home.

The complainant, a private employee, said that the accused came from behind and made sexual advances. He fled the place after the woman slapped him and raised an alarm over the incident.

Based on a complaint, the Medchal police booked a case and took up an investigation. The case will be transferred to the Government railway police for further action.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Medchal police confirmed that a case had been registered under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

In a similar incident, on March 22, a woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh jumped out of train after a man allegedly tried rape her. She was returning to Medchal after having her mobile phone display repaired in Secunderabad.