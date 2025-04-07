Woman molested near Medchal railway station, case booked

The accused targeted the woman while she was walking back home on Sunday evening.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th April 2025 3:11 pm IST
Woman molested near Medchal railway station
Representative image (Photo: Siasat)

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly molested near the Medchal railway station on Sunday evening, April 6. The accused misbehaved with the woman while she was walking back home.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The complainant, a private employee, said that the accused came from behind and made sexual advances. He fled the place after the woman slapped him and raised an alarm over the incident.

Based on a complaint, the Medchal police booked a case and took up an investigation. The case will be transferred to the Government railway police for further action.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Hyderabad: 23-yr-old woman jumps off moving MMTS train to escape rape attempt

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Medchal police confirmed that a case had been registered under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

In a similar incident, on March 22, a woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh jumped out of train after a man allegedly tried rape her. She was returning to Medchal after having her mobile phone display repaired in Secunderabad. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th April 2025 3:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button