Woman murdered by partner over relationship issues in Borabanda

The police suspect that differences arose between the two after Fathima changed her work place, leading to a communication gap between the two.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered a woman in Hyderabad’s Borabanda area on Sunday, January 11 over relationship issues.

The victim was identified as Fathima, who was employed at a bar in Banjara Hills. She met the accused, identified as Zaheer, at the bar. The police suspect that differences arose between the two after Fathima changed her work place, leading to a communication gap between the two.

Enraged over the issue, Zaheer reportedly called Fathima to have a discussion at Borabanda. He later attacked the victim with a knife and stone, and dumped the body near house. The police arrested Zaheer and further investigation is underway.

Previous incident

In December 2025, A woman who was with her boyfriend in a flat near Hyderabad died after falling from a balcony in a bid to escape following the arrival of her father.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Sakina Begum. The incident took place last week in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kollur police station. According to the police, the flat was unoccupied and was owned by the woman’s father.

Sakina and her friend Ali, 22, decided to spend time in the flat. However, the girl’s father arrived at the flat when they were inside.

Finding the flat locked from the inside, the father attempted to enter. Upon realising who was at the door, the woman and her companion panicked. In a desperate attempt to escape unnoticed, the duo decided to climb down from the eighth-floor balcony.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of Kollur Police said that while Ali held her hand, Sakina attempted to descend to the seventh floor. Tragically, she slipped and fell from the height. She died on the spot.

