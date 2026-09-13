Woman murdered in Ballari after alleged affair

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman from Hasanparthi in Hanumakonda was allegedly murdered in Ballari following a dispute over a relationship.

The victim, who is identified as Swapna, had been living with her parents since her husband’s death. During an earlier trip to Ballari with her parents for a puja, she reportedly became acquainted with a driver named Basavaraj.

The two later developed an extramarital relationship. Swapna allegedly asked Basavaraj to marry her, but he refused. She then reportedly threatened to release private photos and videos.

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Police said Basavaraj allegedly planned the murder after being pressured over the relationship. He reportedly called Swapna to Ballari on May 15 after assuring her that he would marry her.

According to the investigation, Basavaraj allegedly killed Swapna near Siddeshwara Temple. He is also accused of cutting her body into pieces and attempting to destroy evidence by throwing her phone into a pond and burning her clothes.

When Swapna went missing, her parents approached the police and filed a complaint on May 31.

Using call data and location information, police traced Basavaraj and took him into custody for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the murder on September 11.

Police subsequently arrested Basavaraj and shifted him to judicial remand. The investigation into the case is underway.