Woman murders husband with sleeping pills in Saidabad

Hyderabad: A woman in Saidabad, Hyderabad, allegedly murdered her husband by lacing his alcohol with sleeping pills and attacking him with a rod following a strained marriage.

Ayesha Parveen’s husband, 45-year-old Gishan, worked as a flower vendor.

Previously, Ayesha had registered a domestic violence complaint against Gishan at the LB Nagar police station. He accused Ayesha of having an extramarital affair.

On the night of June 11, when Gishan returned home, Ayesha reportedly mixed sleeping pills in his drink and attacked him with a rod.

However, fearing the consequences of her actions, she later rushed him to the Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following a complaint from Gishan’s brother, police registered a case against Ayesha under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on June 13.

So far, no arrests have been made and investigations are underway. The exact cause of Gishan’s death is yet to be confirmed, as a medical report is awaited.

