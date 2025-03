Hyderabad: An accident occurred on Sunday, March 23, in Uppal area, where a speeding minivan lost control, nearly running over a young woman before crashing into a power pole.

CCTV footage captured the dramatic moment as the girl noticed the van just in time and swiftly moved aside, narrowly avoiding the accident. The video has since gone viral on social media.

An accident occurred on Sunday in Uppal, where a speeding minivan lost control, nearly running over a young woman before crashing into a power pole. CCTV footage captured the dramatic moment as the girl noticed the van just in time and swiftly moved aside, narrowly avoiding the… pic.twitter.com/aNbtQeFQEE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 24, 2025